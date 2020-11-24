Hy-Vee recalls two mixed vegetable products

Hy-Vee has recalled two of its mixed vegetable products in light of possible impurities being detected on the produce.

Routine sample tests came back showing the potential for exposure to listeria monocytogenes in two Hy-Vee mix vegetable products.

The products in question are Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix and Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix.

No illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that has been shown to be serious and sometimes fatal to the young, frail, elderly and those who are immunocompromised. It can also be dangerous to pregnant women.

Recalled products have with a Best If Used By date of Dec. 3. Hy-Vee suggests throwing away the products, or returning them to your nearest store for a full refund.

