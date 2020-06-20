Hy-Vee recalls store-brand bagged salad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hy-Vee is recalling its 12 oz. store-brand bagged garden salad across eight states for possible contamination with cyclospora, according to a news release.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of the infection, which causes intestinal sickness, in the upper Midwest.

Certain products linked to the outbreak including Fresh Express’ private-label products sold at Hy-Vee were identified by the FDA. No other Hy-Vee products were affected.

There have been no reports of illness, but customers who bought the product should throw it away or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund, the Iowa-based supermarket chain said.

The bagged garden salad was distributed in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

