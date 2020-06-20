You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hy-Vee recalls store-brand bagged salad
View Comments
editor's pick

Hy-Vee recalls store-brand bagged salad

{{featured_button_text}}
Hy-Vee salad

Hy-Vee is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region due to the potential that it may be contaminated with Cyclospora. 

 Courtesy Photo

Hy-Vee is recalling its 12 oz. store-brand bagged garden salad across eight states for possible contamination with cyclospora, according to a news release.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of the infection, which causes intestinal sickness, in the upper Midwest.

Hy-Vee now requiring employees to wear masks

Certain products linked to the outbreak including Fresh Express’ private-label products sold at Hy-Vee were identified by the FDA. No other Hy-Vee products were affected.

There have been no reports of illness, but customers who bought the product should throw it away or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund, the Iowa-based supermarket chain said.

The bagged garden salad was distributed in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Watch: UNL student starts trash can cleaning business
Grocery store planned near former Ideal site
Nelnet announces new division focused on solar
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News