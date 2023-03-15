The 21st annual Husker Lawn & Leisure Show is taking over the Lancaster Event Center this weekend.

Starting on Friday, vendors for home improvement, outdoor architecture, landscaping, and an assortment of other industries will be demonstrating their products for the public.

University of Nebraska Extension will have hands-on activities for children on Saturday and Sunday from 1-4, and volunteers to answer questions about gardening.

The Nebraska Safety Council and the Nebraska State Patrol will also be providing activities for kids.

Admission to the event is $7, and kids 12 and under are free. The show hours are Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

