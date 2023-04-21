When Ella Draving stepped foot on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus as a college freshman in the fall of 2022, she did not classify herself as much of a Husker football fan.
As an out-of-state student growing up just outside of Detroit, Draving said that Nebraska athletics weren’t a part of her sports fandom. However, that changed in a big way once she started college.
“I fell in love with Husker Nation very, very quickly,” Draving said. “The fans are super enthusiastic and very loyal regardless of results on the field ... I really found a home here in Lincoln.”
Husker sports impacted Draving’s life so much in the last year-and-a-half that she is now president of the Iron N, the group that leads Nebraska’s student section at home sporting events. Draving said nothing will keep her from arriving at Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning right when the gates open for the annual Red-White Scrimmage.
At least 65,000 of Draving’s closest friends should be there too.
There’s a palpable sense of momentum in and around the Nebraska football program ahead of Saturday’s game, the sort of cautious optimism hardened by recent losing seasons that can flip to fervent joy at the drop of a hat.
Fans feel it, which is a primary reason why, according to the Nebraska athletic department, they have recorded their highest pre-sale Spring Game ticket total since 2018. Athletic Director Trev Alberts said 65,000 tickets had been sold as of Thursday evening.
Coincidentally, the 2018 and 2023 Spring Games both saw — or will see — the debut of a Husker football head coach. Five years ago, a record crowd of 86,818 fans crammed into Memorial Stadium for then-head coach Scott Frost’s debut. It’s unclear whether or not a record crowd will be on hand for Matt Rhule’s first Spring Game as Nebraska’s head coach, but Alberts has faith that Saturday will be a showcase for the program.
“I hope that Nebraska is portrayed in a way that is a reality of where we are today,” Alberts said on his radio show Thursday night. “... I think it’s a real opportunity for us, and I’m grateful for all of our fans.”
Off the field, both Alberts and Rhule are looking forward to welcoming Frank Solich back to Memorial Stadium. Solich hasn’t been in the facility since he was fired in 2003, and both Alberts and Rhule played a part in convincing Solich to return to Memorial Stadium.
“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is seeing Coach Solich honored,” Rhule said on Thursday. “... I’m excited to see Coach. Hopefully, he likes the football.”
Solich’s return is particularly important for younger Husker fans like Draving, who either weren’t alive when Solich was coaching the team or too young to remember the impact he had on the program.
Introducing fans to a crucial piece of Husker history is another crucial part of Saturday’s proceedings, and Alberts said that Solich will be honored both in the stadium and interviewed on the Big Ten Network.
“I think that sends a very strong message,” Alberts said.
Local sporting goods stores, like Alumni Hall in downtown Lincoln, are ready for the influx of fans that will flock to Lincoln for Spring Game festivities. Store manager and lifelong Husker fan Chris Fleming said that they’re expecting to record five times their normal daily sales this weekend.
That projected uptick is attributed to yet another recent Alberts-led move, as the Nebraska Athletic Department released a redesign of the school’s Herbie Husker mascot on Tuesday. Fleming said that merchandise featuring the updated Herbie will be on sale starting on Friday, and he’s expecting it to sell well.
“I think people are going to like it,” Fleming said. “It’s going to be a change and there’s going to be some adjustment needed, but I think people are going to warm up to it.”
Alberts said that the new Herbie Husker will make his first public appearance before kickoff Saturday, adding yet another wrinkle for a supercharged Spring Game.
Most of all, Draving said she’s looking forward to the action on the field. Between Rhule’s involvement around Lincoln since he was hired in November, to the promise of a full contact Spring Game and everything in between, there’s no denying that the Husker community — young and new fans alike — is ready for the 2023 season.
“I’m so excited (for Saturday), I’m eager to get back into it,” Draving said. “... I think the coach sets the pace for not only the football team but for the entire Husker Nation. I’m looking forward to seeing what Matt Rhule can do.”
