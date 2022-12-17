Husker flags flying high at World Cup

Among the face paint, colorful wardrobes and giant banners, two fans at this year’s World Cup in Qatar are waving the scarlet and cream.

Hasan Khalil, who was born in northern Iraq, developed a love for Nebraska football when he moved here in 2010. Now he and a friend are sharing their love for the Huskers in the Middle East.

“We love soccer; soccer is our first sport,” Khalil said. “So it was always a dream to come to the World Cup.”

Khalil developed a love for soccer in 1994, when Brazil won its fourth World Cup. He was living in a refugee camp in Syria at the time, and had to buy a drink or snack to be allowed to watch the game on the only TV in the camp.

He’s played the game ever since. After coming to the United States with his family when he was 14, he won city championships in 2001 and 2002 at Grover Cleveland High School in Buffalo, New York.

Luis Genis made the trip to Qatar with Khalil. Genis grew up in Mexico, and played the game at a semi-pro level before coming to the U.S.

Khalil and Genis watched both semifinal matches and will attend Sunday’s final between Argentina and France.

The friends had hoped to be able to cheer on the United States in the semifinals, but an early exit courtesy of the Netherlands meant they wouldn’t get to watch their favorite team.

“We wanted to come to the biggest stages, to see the best games and the biggest crowds,” Khalil said.

Khalil and Genis brought two Husker flags with them, and were waving them high when Argentina eliminated Croatia and France put an end to Morocco’s Cinderella story in the semifinals.

“We were not even sure who was going to be in the semifinals,” Khalil said. “We really wanted to go there and have our Husker flags.”

Both men say their flags have garnered a lot of attention.

“We were on the local news, and we talked about the Huskers,” Khalil said. “A lot of people wanted to take pictures with the flags with us.”

One Qatari official working with FIFA asked to keep one of the flags, so they parted ways with the smaller of their two.

Genis has been a Husker football fan for 15 years, and Khalil says he’s attended many games at Memorial Stadium in his dozen years in Lincoln.

“We would never give up on the Huskers,” Khalil said. “It doesn’t matter the negativity and what has been happening with the coaches.”

The friends will spend about two weeks in Qatar. Their experience has been positive.

“There’s a lot of love here,” Khalil said. “It’s a safe city and respectful. It’s a really beautiful country.”

Both appreciate the atmosphere of Lincoln on Husker gameday thanks to their experience at the World Cup.

“Going to a game with 90,000 people all wearing red, we’re blessed to have that,” Genis said.

“I can tell you, honestly, a Husker game, I can compare it to one of these games,” Khalil said.

Now that they’ve checked off attending a World Cup, the duo has their sights on their next big dream: Seeing the Huskers win a national championship.