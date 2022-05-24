Husker fans share mixed reactions over end of balloon release tradition

After Husker athletic director Trev Alberts announced the end of the decades-old balloon release tradition on Monday, many fans were distraught, while others were relieved.

When Vicki Piening, 65, of Lincoln, heard the news, she thought it was terrible for a tradition that had been around since the 1940s.

Piening, who grew up on Y Street in the North Bottoms, remembers watching the balloon release from home when she couldn't attend.

"If you couldn't hear people cheer, you could see the balloon release and know there was a touchdown," she said.

She's also helped fill up balloons and hand them out to Husker fans and believes the smiles on fans' faces when they receive one makes the tradition worth it.

Alberts attributed the end of the tradition to a helium shortage and environmental concerns that have been voiced for years.

While the tradition was once paused in 2012 due to a helium shortage, it returned later.

Other fans view the end of the balloon release as a step in the right direction.

Although 28-year-old Amber Furman grew up in Nebraska and attended many Husker games, she didn't participate in that aspect of the games.

Furman has also lived in Texas and volunteered at Padre Island National Seashore and participated in their beach cleanup.

One item often found during those cleanups: balloons. Furman said she believes the environmental impact isn't worth it, and the end of the tradition is long overdue.

"What benefits does it have? There's enough pollution as it is," she said.

She's excited that the university has decided to end this tradition because even biodegradable balloons take years to break down.

According to Alberts, Nebraska is working to come up with possible alternatives to the balloon release.

Piening said one alternative she'd like to see would be to hand out small Husker flags instead.

