Husker fans gather in Haymarket to watch first game of season

They waited 10 months and 25 days between Husker football games. But that streak finally came to an end late Saturday morning, as fans braved brisk temperatures and ventured into the Railyard to watch on The Cube as Nebraska took on Ohio State.

They cheered for touchdowns, lamented fumbles and their cold beverages tasted every so slightly like normalcy.

Cole Egr, a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said he had been preparing for Saturday the whole year.

"We got a buddy to come down from Illinois just for this, so we're just really happy to be out here," he said after the Huskers scored a touchdown on their opening drive.

Two first-year nursing students who were also in the Railyard said watching the game being played in a mostly empty stadium was an odd start to the season, but a welcome one nonetheless.

"We were just driving past, not expecting many people, but people are really wanting to celebrate," said Kennedy Klein.

"This is our first football experience in college, so it's still exciting," Montanna Brelsford added.

