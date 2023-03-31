Hundreds of Nebraskans gathered on the steps of the Capitol on Friday as part of a national Transgender Day of Visibility. The rally was in opposition to the recent nationwide influx of legislation banning gender-affirming medical care, transgender individuals' participation in sports and more.

Friday's rally in Lincoln was organized by OutNebraska, a nonprofit that for more than 10 years has been "advocating, celebrating and educating to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people." Organizers said they wanted to participate in the national Day of Visibility to send a reminder that transgender Nebraskans aren't going anywhere.

"The turnout was even better than I expected," OutNebraska's executive director Abbi Swatsworth said. "When we were walking around the capitol, and I saw how far we stretched around the building and it just kept going and going ... it was really inspiring."

The rally comes as the Nebraska Legislature is considering multiple bills that would impact Nebraska's transgender community.

"I am a transgender person and I've been scared to leave my house for the past few weeks," 15-year-old Gene Sorensen said. "I feel alien in my surroundings. ... We are human, we are not alien and we're not hurting anyone. We're just being ourselves and getting attacked for it."

Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth recently introduced LB574, which would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Nebraska, prohibiting doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormone therapy or performing gender-altering surgery to anyone under the age of 19.

LB574 is one of nearly 150 similar bills introduced across the U.S. this year seeking to ban transgender individuals, especially transgender youth, from seeking certain medical care or participating in activities such as school-sponsored sports.

"I have a trans friend I'm here to support," 18-year-old Anna Nesmith said. "They're no longer here today and while there were a lot of factors, a big one was ... they didn't have access to the resources they needed."

Swatsworth said events like Friday's rally do more than raise awareness — they uplift the trans community in a lot of important ways, connecting people to resources and each other.

"It's easy when we're watching everything going on in the world to feel isolated and alone," she said. "When you see a big crowd like this, and all the love and joy in the community, it gives people hope."

