Hundreds gather to mark Juneteenth in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With momentum from recent Black Lives Matters rallies across Lincoln still strong, Jaylen Cook-Gibson worked to make sure the significance of Juneteenth wasn't lost in the message.

“I do want to emphasize that Juneteenth marks the freeing of slaves, but we still are not free,” Cook-Gibson said.

Cook-Gibson, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, helped to organize Friday's Juneteenth observance at the Lincoln Indian Center. A diverse group of people numbering in the hundreds danced, sang and blew bubbles in celebration of the end of slavery 155 years ago.

Anthems, including “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and original poems, including “This Skin is Beautiful,” were performed, emphasizing the Black experience.

Temi Onayemi, a UNL student who wrote and read “This Skin is Beautiful," said Black people were not slaves before they reached America. They were scientists, artists, teachers, parents, siblings.

“My dream is that my Black children will never have to question what this melanin means — strength,” Onayemi said.