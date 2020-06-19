Hundreds gather to mark Juneteenth in Lincoln

With momentum from recent Black Lives Matters rallies across Lincoln still strong, Jaylen Cook-Gibson worked to make sure the significance of Juneteenth wasn't lost in the message.
“I do want to emphasize that Juneteenth marks the freeing of slaves, but we still are not free,” Cook-Gibson said.
Cook-Gibson, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, helped to organize Friday's Juneteenth observance at the Lincoln Indian Center. A diverse group of people numbering in the hundreds danced, sang and blew bubbles in celebration of the end of slavery 155 years ago.
Anthems, including “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and original poems, including “This Skin is Beautiful,” were performed, emphasizing the Black experience.
Temi Onayemi, a UNL student who wrote and read “This Skin is Beautiful," said Black people were not slaves before they reached America. They were scientists, artists, teachers, parents, siblings.
“My dream is that my Black children will never have to question what this melanin means — strength,” Onayemi said.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird joined community members at the rally. Earlier, she declared June 19 as Juneteenth Day with a proclamation to celebrate Black American history and culture.
Many people had never heard of Juneteenth until this year, said Autumn Badeer.
“I came because I want to be more educated, so when I have kids one day I can teach them, too,” Badeer said.
Many Blacks died enslaved, never seeing freedom, said Jeannette Jones, associate professor of History and Ethnic Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“In 2020, we still fight to assert something our ancestors knew in their bone marrow,” Jones said. “The struggle continues.”
