Hundreds gather for Lincoln's second Pride parade

Members of the LGBTQ+ and allies from all over Nebraska gathered Saturday at the Capitol to celebrate Pride month with Lincoln's second-ever Pride parade.

The parade, organized by Star City Pride, is a part of an annual two-day festival founded in 2008. The celebration stands as Nebraska's second-largest Pride festival.

Hundreds chanted "Our home, here to stay!" as they walked around the Capitol handing out pride stickers and information on how to be an ally.

For several, this was their first Pride parade, and for others, this was just one of many years fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. The parade comes just days after Lincoln City Council rescinded a fairness ordinance that would have extended protections in city code to include gender expression and sexual orientation.

Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers, two openly gay council members, both said they voted to rescind because they didn’t feel supporters were prepared to effectively win at the ballot box.

For Dannielle Oestreich, of Free Mom Hugs, attending the parade Saturday morning meant showing support to everyone in the community and to her own son, Tucker.

"I think it's important to show him how much we love him and support him no matter what," Oestreich said.

Free Mom Hugs is a national organization that offers parental support to members of the LGBTQ+ community whose families are not supportive.

Other organizations also attended Saturday's parade in alliance such as Nebraska AIDS Project, First Plymouth Church, Heritage Presbyterian Church, The Bay and Planned Parenthood.

Several organizations also came out to advocate for more acceptance of LGBTQ+ members in marginalized communities.

Brandon Stabler, of Two-Spirit Nation, an organization that advocates for visibility within the Indigenous spectrum of LGBTQ2S+, said it's important to show support for those who are not always accepted by their communities.

"We have to let everyone know that we are here and it's okay to be out and proud, and be loud about it," Stabler said.

For others who attended, it was exciting to see the number of children attending this year's Pride parade. Drag performer Indie Skys, of Beatrice, said it's events like these that allow youth to accept themselves and others early on.

"It creates more inclusivity for our youth to be more open minded and know of the resources our community has available now," Skys said.

Skys, among other Drag performers, will be performing at Matt Lot under the Haymarket pedestrian bridge starting at 4 p.m. Saturday as a part of Star City Pride's annual two-day festival.

The festival will feature other drag performers such as Amelia Parke-Deveaux, Onya D Tehnsion and headliner Cynthia Lee Fontaine, from seasons eight and nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Mean Gworlz, a drag parody on the 2004 classic movie, will also be hosted by drag performers Saturday night at Matt Lot.

The festival which will go on until midnight will also feature over 70 vendors, a kids zone, community speakers and more.

Anyone interested in attending the festival can purchase a one-day or weekend festival tickets. Children 10 and under are free. Star City Pride is also offering virtual tickets for the weekend starting at $10.

A post-Pride drag bunch will be hosted on Sunday at noon at Longwells. Those interested can RSVP here.

