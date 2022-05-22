 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Hub Cafe Farmers Market begins Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Hub Cafe, known for its coffee and eats with farm-fresh ingredients, has expanded its efforts to connect community members with local growers.

The restaurant will kick off its third Hub Cafe Farmers Market season Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. The market will be held every Wednesday through Sept. 21.

This year, loosened pandemic restrictions are allowing the event to grow.

Market Coordinator Carla McCullough is hoping to see larger crowds at Union Plaza, located at 21st and O streets. There, attendees can listen to local music, shop around and grab something to eat or drink at the restaurant.

“We're really more established and secure,” McCullough said. “Last year it was still kind of like, ‘Is this going to fly with the pandemic, or not?’”

Beginning in 2020, the market hosted two farmers and was pick-up only. Now, McCullough has added several more vendors and a full line-up of musicians for her Wednesday markets.

People are also reading…

KZUM is a sponsor of the market. Local bands will perform each week.

McCullough is excited to get the farm-to-fork restaurant involved in Lincoln’s active farmers market scene. Its kid-friendly location and array of fresh food and alcohol make it a unique experience.

“The music, the camaraderie, just having a beer at a market — all three of those things to me are the ultimate of what I love,” McCullough said.

First of Lincoln's annual farmers markets opens this weekend
Dining: The Hub Cafe features locally grown produce from sustainable farms
Giving kids a taste of good health – that tastes good

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US to fly in baby formula on military contracted jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News