Hub Cafe Farmers Market begins Wednesday

Hub Cafe, known for its coffee and eats with farm-fresh ingredients, has expanded its efforts to connect community members with local growers.

The restaurant will kick off its third Hub Cafe Farmers Market season Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. The market will be held every Wednesday through Sept. 21.

This year, loosened pandemic restrictions are allowing the event to grow.

Market Coordinator Carla McCullough is hoping to see larger crowds at Union Plaza, located at 21st and O streets. There, attendees can listen to local music, shop around and grab something to eat or drink at the restaurant.

“We're really more established and secure,” McCullough said. “Last year it was still kind of like, ‘Is this going to fly with the pandemic, or not?’”

Beginning in 2020, the market hosted two farmers and was pick-up only. Now, McCullough has added several more vendors and a full line-up of musicians for her Wednesday markets.

KZUM is a sponsor of the market. Local bands will perform each week.

McCullough is excited to get the farm-to-fork restaurant involved in Lincoln’s active farmers market scene. Its kid-friendly location and array of fresh food and alcohol make it a unique experience.

“The music, the camaraderie, just having a beer at a market — all three of those things to me are the ultimate of what I love,” McCullough said.

