How to report, dispose of downed tree limbs in Lincoln
How to report, dispose of downed tree limbs in Lincoln

Lancaster Event Center Storm Damage, 7.10

Workers clean up after overnight storms damaged horse stalls set up for the upcoming National High School Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Following strong storms Friday night and early Saturday morning, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is reminding residents of guidelines for reporting and disposing of downed trees and tree limbs.

Crews from the Community Forestry Section of the department have been at work clearing trees and limbs from streets and sidewalks since early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

For trees blocking city streets or sidewalks, residents should call the Lincoln Police Department non-emergency number at 402-441-6000. For damage to other public trees between the curb and sidewalk, residents are encouraged to contact the Community Forestry Section at 402-441-7847 and leave a voicemail with their name, address, phone number and nature of the problem. Residents can also report damage to street trees at UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov.

Any tree debris on private property is the responsibility of the property owner, who can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to one of two locations, the release said.

The City North 48th Street Transfer Station at 5101 N. 48th St is open from 6:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 6:45 a.m. to noon Sundays. Regular disposal charges and fees apply and residents should cover and secure their loads to avoid an extra charge.

Debris can also be taken to Hofeling Enterprises at 2200 S. Folsom Street, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Disposal fees at Hofeling Enterprises are $10 for a pick-up load and $20 for a trailer.

Thousands still without power across state after overnight storms
Storm rips through Lancaster Event Center grounds days before marquee rodeo begins

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

