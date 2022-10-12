How to register to vote in Nebraska

Census figures show that as many as 1 in 5 eligible Americans aren’t registered to vote — and every year, millions of eligible Americans aren’t able to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration or are unsure how to register.

We don't want that to be you. Here's information about registering in Nebraska:

* Residents who are 18 on or before Nov. 8, have moved or changed their name or who want to change their political party affiliation need to register to vote or update their voter registration by Oct. 21.

* Voter registration is available online if a person has a valid Nebraska driver’s license or state identification card.

* Individuals may also register to vote through the mail. Mail-in registration forms are available at most post offices, banks and libraries or at county clerk or election commissioner's offices. In Lancaster County, the election commissioner's office, 601 N. 46th St., is open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

* A voter registration form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s website. It can be downloaded, printed and mailed to the office through Oct. 28.

People with questions regarding voter registration can call the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-441-7311.