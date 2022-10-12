How to register to vote in Nebraska

Census figures show that as many as 1 in 5 eligible Americans aren’t registered to vote — and every year, millions of eligible Americans aren’t able to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration or are unsure how to register.
We don't want that to be you. Here's information about registering in Nebraska:
* Residents who are 18 on or before Nov. 8, have moved or changed their name or who want to change their political party affiliation need to register to vote or update their voter registration by Oct. 21.
* Voter registration is available online if a person has a valid Nebraska driver’s license or state identification card.
* Individuals may also register to vote through the mail. Mail-in registration forms are available at most post offices, banks and libraries or at county clerk or election commissioner's offices. In Lancaster County, the election commissioner's office, 601 N. 46th St., is open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
* A voter registration form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s website. It can be downloaded, printed and mailed to the office through Oct. 28.
People with questions regarding voter registration can call the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office at 402-441-7311.
Educate yourself: 2022 General Election Voter's Guide
The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested general election races and asks them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Three candidates hope to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023: Republican Jim Pillen of Colu…
November's general election is the second matchup between candidates Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood for the 1st District seat, which incl…
Republican Mike Hilgers of Lincoln faces Legal Marijuana Now candidate Larry Bolinger of Alliance in a contest to be the state's Attorney General.
State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Katrina Tomsen of Upland, a Libertarian.
Seeking to replace State Auditor Charlie Janssen are Republicans Mike Foley, Legal Marijuana Now candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland and Libe…
Five Southeast Nebraska districts are on the ballot this year, including District 2, 24, 26, 28 and 46.
There are three contested seats on the Lower Platte South NRD board that will appear on the general election ballot.
There are four board seats on this year's general election ballot. The races are nonpartisan.
The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Pla…
Democrat Kristi Egger of Lincoln, a longtime attorney in the public defender's office, defeated her former boss, incumbent Joe Nigro in the pr…
For the first time since his election in 1994, Republican Terry Wagner is facing challengers — Democrat Johnny "Jay" Pitts Jr. of Lincoln and …
Republican Rob Ogden is running for reelection to the four-year term. He is facing challenger Dan Nolte, a Democrat who has been the Lancaster…
Three Lancaster County Board races will appear on the general election ballot, including two where incumbents hope to be reelected.
Republican incumbent Pat Condon is being challenged by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, a Democrat, in the contest to be Lancaster County's top attorney.
There will be a new officeholder after the current county clerk is not seeking reelection. Republican Kris Beckenbach and Democrat Matt Hansen…
The current clerk, Troy Hawk, a Republican, is running for a third term. He is being challenged by Lin Quenzer, a Democrat, who has been the c…
Incumbent Rachel Garver of Lincoln, a Democrat, faces Republican Tracy Refior in the Lancaster County Treasurer race.
Two are on the ballot via the initiative petition process and one is a proposed constitutional amendment that was placed on the ballot by the Legislature.