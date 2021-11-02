How to help the Lincoln Bike Kitchen turn gently used bikes into two-wheeled holiday surprises

After last year’s pandemic pause, the Lincoln Bike Kitchen is resurrecting its annual holiday tradition of giving kids two-wheeled gifts.

But first, it needs to restock its supply of used bicycles for its volunteers to refresh and repair as part of its Recycle a Cycle for the Holidays campaign.

“A lot of times during COVID, we’ve been closed,” said board member and mechanic Mark Taylor. “That kind of cut down on donations.”

To change that, the 11-year-old nonprofit is launching a donation drive starting Monday, seeking gently used bikes. It prefers bikes suitable for children, but will accept all styles and sizes, Taylor said.

“We’ll take any bike. We just want to make sure we have plenty in time for the holidays.”

The Lincoln Bike Kitchen started the campaign five years ago with the Nebraska Recycling Council. That partnership expired, but the annual campaigns didn’t — and on average, the group has given away about 100 holiday bikes to children every year, said board member Clayton Streich.