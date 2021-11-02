 Skip to main content
How to help the Lincoln Bike Kitchen turn gently used bikes into two-wheeled holiday surprises
How to help the Lincoln Bike Kitchen turn gently used bikes into two-wheeled holiday surprises

Lincoln Bike Kitchen, 7.23

Lincoln Bike Kitchen volunteer mechanics Mark Taylor (left) and Clayton Streich work on a children's bike in 2020 for the nonprofit's free bike giveaways.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

After last year’s pandemic pause, the Lincoln Bike Kitchen is resurrecting its annual holiday tradition of giving kids two-wheeled gifts.

But first, it needs to restock its supply of used bicycles for its volunteers to refresh and repair as part of its Recycle a Cycle for the Holidays campaign.

“A lot of times during COVID, we’ve been closed,” said board member and mechanic Mark Taylor. “That kind of cut down on donations.”

To change that, the 11-year-old nonprofit is launching a donation drive starting Monday, seeking gently used bikes. It prefers bikes suitable for children, but will accept all styles and sizes, Taylor said.

'For anything on two wheels' -- Pump track planned for Lincoln

“We’ll take any bike. We just want to make sure we have plenty in time for the holidays.”

The Lincoln Bike Kitchen started the campaign five years ago with the Nebraska Recycling Council. That partnership expired, but the annual campaigns didn’t — and on average, the group has given away about 100 holiday bikes to children every year, said board member Clayton Streich.

The group works with community centers to identify some recipients, but families can also apply directly by filling out an application at lincolnbikekitchen.org between Nov. 29 and Dec. 8.

Before it can give bikes, though, it needs to get them.

Starting Monday, you can donate bikes from 9-11 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, and 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays. The Bike Kitchen is at 1635 S. First St.

'More to bikes than just pedaling around' — Lincoln Bike Kitchen fixing dozens of bikes for students to ride, learn from
Lincoln Bike Kitchen quieter during coronavirus pandemic, but still giving away hundreds of bikes to kids
'We gave away so many' — Lincoln Bike Kitchen needs bikes for students who need bikes

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

