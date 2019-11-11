Recycle-a-Cycle for the Holidays

* Donate good children’s bicycles — and smaller, step-through adult bikes — to the Lincoln Bike Kitchen so volunteers can refurbish them and give to kids for Christmas.

* 5-8 p.m. Thursday, or noon to 3 p.m. Sundays and 5-8 p.m. Mondays.

* 1635 S. First St. (Just south of A Street overpass).

* No bike to donate? The nonprofit is also seeking volunteers and monetary donations to buy locks, helmets and other equipment.

* For more info: lincolnbikekitchen.org