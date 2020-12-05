How gravel grinders around world are paying for two Lincoln park projects

The first $2,000 came easy.
Before the sun set on May’s Give to Lincoln Day, the Indian Village Neighborhood Association had raised $1,000 for the drinking fountain it wants to put in Van Dorn Park.
And in September, the owner of the nearby Robber’s Cave event center offered $1,000 more.
But the association’s volunteers knew the next $5,000 would be a battle.
“We were looking well into 2021,” said treasurer Diane Walkowiak. “We were in the midst of organizing lists of people to contact for donations. We were thinking of fundraisers, things like online auctions, looking at different ways.”
At the time, she didn’t know hundreds of solitary cyclists spent August logging thousands of dirty, dusty and muddy miles around the country — and in Germany, Colombia, the U.K. — and had sent thousands of dollars to the Lincoln Parks Foundation.
“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like what happened,” said Maggie Stuckey, the foundation’s executive director. “People giving all hours of the day and night. I’d say $10s, $20s and $30s were consistent, but we absolutely had people giving $100 or more.”
And all of that unexpected giving can be traced to a canceled race, and to Corey Godfrey and his partners at Gravel Adventures.
For more than a decade, they’ve hosted the annual Gravel Worlds, long-distance bike races around the outskirts of Lincoln on gravel and minimum-maintenance roads. Cyclists can choose from several distances, the longest at 150 miles.
Their event has grown steadily in size and stature. Last year, it drew 700 racers from 40 states, and from Iceland, New Zealand and other countries, and Godfrey hoped to top 1,000 participants this year.
They’d intended to use proceeds from this year’s event for the Randy Gibson Memorial Fund, and the trailside shelter planned in his honor at the new South Haymarket park.
Next chapter for Lincoln's Robber's Cave building? Weddings, parties, gatherings and continued tours
Gibson was their friend, a well-known cyclist and a Gravel Worlds pioneer. He was killed by a drunk driver in 2017 while biking on West Sprague Road.
Then the coronavirus forced Gravel Adventures to cancel their races — and, at first, their plans to donate.
“We had wanted to help fund that project with this year’s race,” Godfrey said. “Without having the event, we were like, ‘Oh, man. That’s a bummer.’”
But they had an idea. They offered racers full registration refunds, but also suggested they could donate part of it to the Randy Gibson fund.
Some gave all their registration fees; some half, Godfrey said.
And then they announced the Virtual Gravel Worlds: Donate at least $10 to the fund, ride one of three distances in August, and you’re eligible for prize drawings.
More than 300 people signed up. “We were blown away by all the donations we received,” he said. “A lot of them weren’t just $10; some were substantially more.”
With contributions pouring in from around the world, the Randy Gibson Memorial Fund at the Parks Foundation quickly met its $15,000 goal.
And Gravel Adventures still had about $5,000 left, so Godfrey and his partners started searching for another project.
They found it at Van Dorn Park, one of Lincoln’s oldest and, for years, one of its busiest. But the 55,000 daily cars and trucks that travel the nearby Ninth, 10th and Van Dorn streets intersection nearly choked the 100-year-old park, restricting access and leaving it on the brink of dormancy.
The Indian Village Neighborhood Association and other groups are trying to change that.
Last year, Walkowiak and the association convinced the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to spend $65,000 to replace the park’s aging and incomplete playground. Earlier this year, a team of volunteer mountain bikers spent hundreds of hours blazing a 1 1/2-mile trail through trees on the west side of the park. Another group is ripping out invasive plants and reseeding areas with native flowers and grasses.
Godfrey knew all of this; he helped build the trails, and he sees new faces there whenever he rides.
So it made sense for the remaining Gravel Worlds money to support the changes at Van Dorn Park.
“Seeing that land turned into something positive has been a really great thing for Lincoln, and we want to keep that momentum going.”
Walkowiak and Stuckey, the parks foundation director, got the news last week: One more fundraiser to consider completed. The drinking fountain should be in place next year, near the new playground.
“That was just such a wonderful call to get,” Stuckey said. “Our fingers have all been crossed that there would be some wonderful angel donor that would help get them over the finish line.”
