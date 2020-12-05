How gravel grinders around world are paying for two Lincoln park projects

And then they announced the Virtual Gravel Worlds: Donate at least $10 to the fund, ride one of three distances in August, and you’re eligible for prize drawings.

More than 300 people signed up. “We were blown away by all the donations we received,” he said. “A lot of them weren’t just $10; some were substantially more.”

With contributions pouring in from around the world, the Randy Gibson Memorial Fund at the Parks Foundation quickly met its $15,000 goal.

And Gravel Adventures still had about $5,000 left, so Godfrey and his partners started searching for another project.

They found it at Van Dorn Park, one of Lincoln’s oldest and, for years, one of its busiest. But the 55,000 daily cars and trucks that travel the nearby Ninth, 10th and Van Dorn streets intersection nearly choked the 100-year-old park, restricting access and leaving it on the brink of dormancy.

The Indian Village Neighborhood Association and other groups are trying to change that.