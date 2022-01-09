How a Lincoln business helped put golf frisbees in the hands of Nebraska City students

By Dec. 17, Chapin had more than 100 discs — more than enough for Nebraska City High School to start frolfing.

Now able to implement frisbee golf into the PE curriculum, Chapin said he couldn’t be more grateful to the Lincoln disc golf community for their support. He also said he’s thankful for Twaddell and Kelsey Slauson, co-owner of Zen Llama, for their kindness.

“Zen Llama … really took us to the moon with the generosity of the Lincoln people,” Chapin said.

Though Chapin has plenty of discs for Nebraska City, he still dreams of getting discs into the hands of more kids. He's now shifting his attention to Lincoln's children, and he’s interested in getting Lincoln Public Schools on board with his frolf agenda.

Chapin continues to collect donations for his future education pursuits. In addition, Nebraska City Parks and Recreation is in the final stages of unveiling a new 9-hole frisbee golf course that he advocated for and helped build.

Chapin said he’s dedicated to reaching kids with the sport because he’s loved watching it transform from a sport exclusively for the elderly to a trendy activity.