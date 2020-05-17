You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
How a doughnut bag from Lincoln will help tell the story of the pandemic
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

How a doughnut bag from Lincoln will help tell the story of the pandemic

The doughnut, plain with chocolate frosting and sprinkles, didn’t last long.

And the white paper bag it came in — the bag that had boosted Beth Jagadich’s mood, had moved her to post it on Instagram — was already in the garbage.

But still near the top of the can. So she was able to save it when a friend from the state contacted her after seeing it online.

“She said, ‘Oh, my gosh. That’s such a great piece to capture this moment in time.’”

The bag would be picked up, photographed, cataloged and added to the COVID-19 collection at History Nebraska, now a tangible piece of the pandemic that can be studied by historians for hundreds of years to come.

But it started as a simple gesture of friendship, an attempt to bridge a distanced world.

And it had worked.

After 80 years in Washington, J. Sterling Morton will come home — all 5,500 pounds of him

Jagadich, a first grade teacher at Adams Elementary School, hasn’t left the house much since her son Theo was born in February. She misses her friends, and they miss her.

Late last month, her former roommate, Leesie Smith, picked up a doughnut and wrote a note on the bag.

Happy Friday!! I am so thankful for you! You are such a big ray of light in my life!! Missing you BIG time!

Then she sent a text: Check your front porch.

Jagadich enjoyed the doughnut. But she savored the message.

“It made my day. I put it on Instagram,” Jagadich said. “I wanted to say thank you.”

* * *

History Nebraska’s staff moved fast, deciding months ago to curate this pandemic from the inside out.

The virus was clearly history in the making, a seismic shift that would change lives in Nebraska — and all over the world. And it was their job to be able to tell the story to the future.

“By collecting things right away, we are ensuring things don’t disappear,” said Laura Mooney, senior objects curator. “If we waited and thought about this 10, 20 or 30 years from now, a lot of these things might have disappeared from the historical record.”

Gin bottles in the cistern — History unearthed at Capitol-area construction site

They’d collected in real time before, gathering items and objects connected to smaller wrinkles in the fabric of Nebraska.

A T-shirt supporting the Keystone XL pipeline; a yard sign opposing it. Another sign decrying hate after a vandal painted a swastika on the South Street Temple’s door. A canvas bag from the U.S. Mint that once carried $250 in Nebraska state quarters.

But nothing like this, at least not since World War II.

“This is definitely the biggest real-time event we’ve collected in recent years,” she said.

But they’re not just collecting things. They’re also seeking thoughts, soliciting the experiences and feelings and artwork of Nebraskans young and old.

“The letters and diaries from people of the past are often our best window into understanding what people’s lives were like, and the diverse experiences they had,” Mooney said.

For instance, historians have a good grasp of the hopes and hardships of homesteaders 150 years ago from the letters settlers sent home.

But today’s written record isn’t as strong. Fewer people write and save letters or keep diaries. Texts and emails and Facebook posts aren’t as permanent.

So History Nebraska created a place on its website encouraging Nebraskans to share information about who they are and what they’re going through.

‘This belongs here’ — New painting fills old space on 24th Street

The site has two dozen prompts about coping, quarantining, how Nebraskans are spending their time and money, whether they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, if they see any positive outcomes from the pandemic, how they think it will change the state and nation.

A separate site for kids simply asks them how they’ve been affected.

The responses are already coming in, Mooney said, though more from kids than adults.

“My siblings and I have come together to creatively spend time together. We've gone exploring, painted, found the Nerf guns, and played many rounds of cards,” a 17-year-old wrote. “I taught myself a new version of solitaire (who knew there are over 150 different versions?!), ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’ on the guitar, and tried new recipes."

A 15-year-old: “My mom works a lot less because she works in a hospital so my family is together almost all the time, and my dad works from home and is constantly on a call. These things are contributing to tensions in our household because we’re getting sick of each other.”

And a 14-year-old: “My father has stage-4 cancer, so I always have to be really careful wherever I go, and so does he.”

Adults wanted the future to know the pandemic wasn’t always painful.

“We coped, we adapted, we survived,” one wrote. “Nebraska is a strong proud state.”

And: “I have seen many individuals step up and help out others. I received a May basket left on my doorstep. It was a huge pick-me-up.”

Chimney Rock sculpture project to honor those who stayed

History Nebraska plans to keep the online journals up indefinitely, and it wants early contributors to return, to help describe the arc of the pandemic’s effects, good and bad.

“We hope it will help people in the future understand what it was like to live during this time,” Mooney said.

* * *

Once they started looking, and using their imagination, finding items connected to the coronavirus wasn’t difficult.

Code Beer started a bottling operation after COVID-19 restrictions closed its taproom to  customers, and museum staff saved one of its cardboard six-pack holders printed with: Quarantine Coping Kit.

They’ve collected yard signs thanking frontline responders, T-shirts from fundraisers, photos of business signs announcing closures, a take-and-bake cardboard cookie box from Goldenrod Pastries, with hand-written instructions and a message of love.

Most of the early items reflect the optimism and adaptability of Nebraskans still in the early stages of the pandemic.

But History Nebraska staff know they’ll need to document the disease’s darker sides. The hardships and the loss.

“There’s a lot of economic struggles. There are people who have been sick, and people who have passed away. Those are all components of this,” she said. “You have to wait to do those types of things out of sensitivity.”

For now, staffers meet regularly to brainstorm potential acquisitions, and have learned to recognize the meaningful in the mundane.

Which is how a Dunkin doughnut bag ended up in state custody, and why Mooney considers it a perfect piece to tell the story of social distancing.

“It’s such a touching way to show a simple act of kindness, but it also represents this new frontier everyone is going through right now with missing friends and loved ones.”

Jagadich, who posted the photo of the doughnut bag on Instagram, was surprised when a follower who works at History Nebraska requested it.

So was the friend who left it on her porch that morning.

“She was very excited. She said she would have written in nicer handwriting if she knew it was going to go down in history.”

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Help make history

To contribute items, art and experiences to History Nebraska’s COVID-19 Collection, go to: history.nebraska.gov/collections/documenting-covid-19-nebraska

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News