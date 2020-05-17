How a doughnut bag from Lincoln will help tell the story of the pandemic

The responses are already coming in, Mooney said, though more from kids than adults.

“My siblings and I have come together to creatively spend time together. We've gone exploring, painted, found the Nerf guns, and played many rounds of cards,” a 17-year-old wrote. “I taught myself a new version of solitaire (who knew there are over 150 different versions?!), ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’ on the guitar, and tried new recipes."

A 15-year-old: “My mom works a lot less because she works in a hospital so my family is together almost all the time, and my dad works from home and is constantly on a call. These things are contributing to tensions in our household because we’re getting sick of each other.”

And a 14-year-old: “My father has stage-4 cancer, so I always have to be really careful wherever I go, and so does he.”

Adults wanted the future to know the pandemic wasn’t always painful.

“We coped, we adapted, we survived,” one wrote. “Nebraska is a strong proud state.”

And: “I have seen many individuals step up and help out others. I received a May basket left on my doorstep. It was a huge pick-me-up.”