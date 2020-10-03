 Skip to main content
House in west Lincoln sustains damage from gunshots
House in west Lincoln sustains damage from gunshots

Lincoln police are investigating after a house in west Lincoln was hit by gunshots early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of West A Street at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday and found several shots that had struck the side of the house, resulting in minor damage. 

No injuries or arrests have been reported. The incident was still under investigation as of Saturday afternoon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

