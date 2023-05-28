Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that left a home destroyed early Sunday morning

Around 2 a.m., LFR was called to 1425 S. 16th St. When they arrived, there was a fire in the basement and all occupants were out of the house.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire but the house is a total loss, according to LFR.

Inspectors said the assessed value of the property is $103,000 and around $40,000 for contents.

LFR said careless smoking was the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

According to LFR, eight people and one dog were displaced.