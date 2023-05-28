Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that left a home destroyed early Sunday morning
Around 2 a.m., LFR was called to 1425 S. 16th St. When they arrived, there was a fire in the basement and all occupants were out of the house.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire but the house is a total loss, according to LFR.
Inspectors said the assessed value of the property is $103,000 and around $40,000 for contents.
LFR said careless smoking was the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.
According to LFR, eight people and one dog were displaced.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7326 or dmartirosov@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @dmrtrsv