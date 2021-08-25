 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot weather shifts schedule for Hub & Soul
0 Comments

Hot weather shifts schedule for Hub & Soul

  • Updated
  • 0
Hub & Soul aerial view

The third annual Hub & Soul music series was to kick off Aug. 26 at Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Thursday's Hub & Soul community music event at Union Plaza has been postponed due to the expected warm temperatures.

Thursday's performance of the UNL Jazz All Stars featuring Jackie Allen will be rescheduled for Oct. 7.

The music series is now scheduled to kick off on Sept. 2 with music from the Bottle Tops and Jack Hotel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News