Hot weather shifts schedule for Hub & Soul

Thursday's Hub & Soul community music event at Union Plaza has been postponed due to the expected warm temperatures.
Thursday's performance of the UNL Jazz All Stars featuring Jackie Allen will be rescheduled for Oct. 7.
The music series is now scheduled to kick off on Sept. 2 with music from the Bottle Tops and Jack Hotel.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Todd Henrichs
City editor
After 13 years covering sports for the Journal Star, Todd Henrichs shifted to the news desk in 2011.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today