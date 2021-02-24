 Skip to main content
Hot dogs, produce given at Food Bank stops on Monday should be discarded
People who attended mobile food distributions hosted by the Food Bank on Monday in Lincoln, Wahoo and Ashland should discard the hot dogs and produce they may have received.

The Food Bank said they were informed those items were spoiled and shouldn't be eaten.

The warning is only for the distributions at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln and in Wahoo and Ashland on Monday.

Other items distributed at those sites, such as the bagged, dry goods and dairy items are safe to consume.

Questions?: Call 402-466-8170, ext. 111, or email info@lincolnfoodbank.org.

