Hot dogs, produce distributed this week should be discarded
Hot dogs, produce distributed this week should be discarded

Food Bank

People who attended mobile food distributions hosted by the Food Bank of Lincoln on Monday and the Center for People in Need on Monday and Tuesday should discard the hot dogs and produce they may have received.

The agencies said they were informed those items were spoiled and shouldn't be eaten.

The warning is only for Food Bank of Lincoln distributions at Nebraska Innovation Campus and in Wahoo and Ashland on Monday.

Other items distributed at those sites, such as the bagged, dry goods and dairy items, are safe to consume.

The Center for People in Need said more than 600 families attended distributions Monday and Tuesday and may have picked up the hot dogs. 

