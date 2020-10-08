HopeSpoke offers emergency financial assistance for those affected by COVID-19

HopeSpoke is offering emergency financial assistance through a CARES ACT Response and Recovery Grant to people affected by COVID-19.

To qualify, applicants must be a Nebraska resident, U.S. citizen, have moderate to low income (up to $87,000 for a family of four), and have experienced one or more of the following: Loss or reduction of employment due to COVID-19; inadequate unemployment compensation; and/or inadequate coverage for medical care due to contracting COVID-19.

HopeSpoke is able to provide grocery vouchers to Russ’ Market and Super Saver locations and gas vouchers to U-STOP locations. They can also help pay past due bills for rent, mortgage, utilities, health care or other bills with proper documentation. Funds available are $100 to $1,000 per qualifying individual or household.

For more information about applying, contact HopeSpoke at 402-475-7666 or by email at info@hopespoke.org.