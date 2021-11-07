Hope for hemp: Lincoln-area farm trying to reshape Nebraska ag

That would stick with them — though at the time, they might have been tempted by its telltale leaves.

“We learned quickly that wasn’t the way to do it,” she said. “It’s very harsh.”

Hemp fiber could strengthen more than rope. Manufacturers could use it for fabric, canvas, car upholstery, shoes, paper and other products. But they had to import it from other countries because U.S. farmers were forbidden from growing it.

So more than 20 years ago, Rosemary and Alice Reed tried to lobby lawmakers in Washington, pushing for the legalization of hemp production. They couldn’t get an audience with any members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation, though they did get time with Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.

“It had been a little bee in my bonnet for a while: Let’s make this farm a little more diverse, and we think hemp is quite diverse,” Rosemary Reed said. “We just didn’t have the means to do it.”

A few things had to happen first. Lawmakers had to realize you can’t get high on low-THC hemp. And in 2018, the U.S. Farm Bill legalized the plant, striking it from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s list of controlled substances and opening the door for a 2019 Nebraska law allowing regulated production.