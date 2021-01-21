 Skip to main content
Hope for a better working relationship in Indian Country
CHIEF STANDING BEAR

Ponca Tribal Chairman Larry Wright Jr. offers the invocation during the unveiling ceremony of a statue of Ponca Chief Standing Bear in September 2019.

From his home in Lincoln, the leader of a nation watched as the leader of another nation took power Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

And Larry Wright Jr. allowed himself some optimism: This president is going to be better for Indian Country than the last.

“I was encouraged by his speech, the tenor, and I’m just looking forward to working with the administration,” said Wright, chairman of the 5,000-member Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. “Our hope is it will be immensely better than the previous administration.”

Tribal nations are sovereign, but they rely on the federal government to fulfill its trust and treaty responsibilities. Both sides need to work together, and that starts with strong leadership, Wright said.

But that didn’t happen under Donald Trump. “There was no emphasis in working with tribal nations as a whole, especially when it comes to respecting tribal sovereignty and treaty rights.”

He’s been encouraged by Biden’s words and actions, both in his campaign and in the weeks since he was elected.

“He’s done a very good job in reaching out to tribal leaders and Indian Country as a whole, to develop a policy and a plan for Indian Country.”

And the timing is critical. The threat of COVID-19 is intensifying on tribal nations, Wright said, and it’s exacerbated by underfunded federal programs and an inefficient Indian Health Service. The rollout of the vaccine hasn’t been delivered to Indian Country as promised, he said.

— Peter Salter

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

