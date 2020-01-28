Homestead exemption program helping keep Nebraska seniors in their homes

This year more than 6,000 Lancaster County home owners are getting property tax breaks — receiving an average $2,500 reduction on their taxes — through the state homestead exemption program.
Most of these home owners are seniors, age 65 and older and retired, who live in homes of average value.
Steve Batie knew about the homestead exemption program for seniors because his parents used it when they were alive. So after he retired as a copy editor and columnist, Batie looked into the program. And when he turned 65, he applied.
But that first year he didn’t qualify because you must be 65 by the first of the year and his birthday is mid-January.
But in 2018, Batie qualified for an 80% reduction in his local property taxes on his north Lincoln home. Last year he qualified for a 100% reduction, based on his income, so he won’t be paying any property taxes.
About two-thirds of Lancaster County homeowners participating in the program qualify for a 100% exemption based on income, according to information from the Lancaster County assessor.
The savings — around $2,800 — gives him more breathing room, said Batie, who wrote a popular home improvement, landscaping, gardening and woodworking column, called Houseworks, for the Journal Star and other newspapers across the country, and who continues to work on his own home.
The homestead exemption program, first created in 1969, uses a complicated formula designed by the state legislature that takes into account a person or a couple’s income and the value of their home, with a goal of providing property tax relief so they can continue to live in their homes in retirement, when income usually drops.
The program for older homeowners is aimed at moderate to low income seniors whose homes are also of average value and operates with two sliding scales, one based on income and the other on the value of the home. Any Lancaster County home valued at more than $423,168 in 2019 did not qualify for any exemption last year.
But for the most part, the program provides tax relief to low and moderate income seniors who own modest homes with taxes that run several thousand dollars a year.
For example, property taxes on a home valued at $185,000 was $3,727.96 for 2019 — those taxes will be paid in 2020.
A couple whose income was $30,000 would be totally exempt from paying those taxes.
And a couple with an annual income of $45,000 would have a 30% homestead exemption and would pay $2,609.57 in property taxes.
Last year the state reimbursed Lancaster County about $15 million for the homestead exemption program, paying the property taxes of those 6,000 homeowners who qualified for a tax break. About 5,000 of them were seniors. The rest were homeowners with specific disabilities and some disabled veterans or their widows or widowers.
Statewide the state spent more than $85 million on the program in 2018, assuring that local governments dependent on the property tax didn’t lose income. And, like Lancaster County, the vast majority of the homeowners receiving property tax relief were seniors.
The more than 50-year-old program helped Delores Chmielewski’s mother stay in her north Lincoln home. Jean Walters, a widow for over 20 years, had lived in the same house since 1965, when her two young girls were in high school. She liked that the neighborhood was close to her church and knew her neighbors, said Chmieleswki. Having the exemption did help, making life a little easier, said Chmielewski, whose mother passed away in 2011.
The state of Nebraska is paying home property taxes for the people they think are deserving, says Scott Gaines, chief administrative deputy for the Lancaster County assessor, as one way of explaining the program, created by the Legislature and funded by state sales and income taxes.
“It enables people to remain in their homes if they can’t afford the taxes,” he said.
People must apply every year, so when someone’s income changes the exemption itself will also change.
For several years Joanie Cradick has qualified for some property tax exemption on her small Lincoln home. But last year income from her part-time job in retail put her income over the limit. The partial exemption really helped, so it was a shock to have it gone, she said. Her income tax accountant will be filling out the application again this year to see if she will qualify for any tax relief.