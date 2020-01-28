Homestead exemption program helping keep Nebraska seniors in their homes

Statewide the state spent more than $85 million on the program in 2018, assuring that local governments dependent on the property tax didn’t lose income. And, like Lancaster County, the vast majority of the homeowners receiving property tax relief were seniors.

The more than 50-year-old program helped Delores Chmielewski’s mother stay in her north Lincoln home. Jean Walters, a widow for over 20 years, had lived in the same house since 1965, when her two young girls were in high school. She liked that the neighborhood was close to her church and knew her neighbors, said Chmieleswki. Having the exemption did help, making life a little easier, said Chmielewski, whose mother passed away in 2011.

The state of Nebraska is paying home property taxes for the people they think are deserving, says Scott Gaines, chief administrative deputy for the Lancaster County assessor, as one way of explaining the program, created by the Legislature and funded by state sales and income taxes.

“It enables people to remain in their homes if they can’t afford the taxes,” he said.

People must apply every year, so when someone’s income changes the exemption itself will also change.

For several years Joanie Cradick has qualified for some property tax exemption on her small Lincoln home. But last year income from her part-time job in retail put her income over the limit. The partial exemption really helped, so it was a shock to have it gone, she said. Her income tax accountant will be filling out the application again this year to see if she will qualify for any tax relief.

