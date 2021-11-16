Homemade and homegrown: Raymond man turns hobby into successful business

The business started with local orders, but since has grown to have a nationwide customer base. Monroe has made sales in 45 states.

West Mill Design made his first out-of-state sale to a family in New York that bought a large dining set in 2018.

Monroe contracts with small, local companies to deliver his pieces, which arrive on his customers' doorsteps fully constructed. In certain circumstances, he will even deliver the pieces himself and has driven to Boston, California and Florida this year.

Monroe started selling his work on Etsy and Facebook Marketplace to grow his business outside of Nebraska.

"If you would ask anyone, they would say I’m just a lucky person," he said. "But I disagree; there’s a lot of hard work that goes into this. It’s all about building that momentum online and constant advertising."

Monroe, a Wisconsin native who came to Nebraska to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Doane University, wasn't always able to focus on just West Mill Design.

Until January, he also worked a full-time day job. But since then he's been able to take on more clients and put all of his efforts into his business.

His wife Becca also owns a business, West Mill Flowers.