Holiday delivery changes

Marking the New Year's holiday, the Journal Star will not be distributing a print edition on Jan. 2.

Check your Jan. 1 Sunday editions for the puzzles and TV listings you would normally get in your Monday paper.

The Journal Star will still offer an e-edition on Jan. 2. Your regular print Journal Star will be back on Jan. 3. And Journalstar.com will be updated throughout the day on Monday with new stories, features and any breaking news.

Thank you,

Customer Service

Lincoln Journal Star

As a Journal Star subscriber, you get free access to JournalStar.com, our app and the Journal Star e-edition, a digital replica of the printed paper. You can use any of these services by activating your digital account. If you haven't activated yet, you can do that here: JournalStar.com/Activate.

If you have any questions about your delivery, you can contact us at 877-760-6006 or by visiting our subscriber services webpage.