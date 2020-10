Holdrege Street to close in stages for road resurfacing

Stretches of Holdrege Street will be closed until Oct. 23 for street resurfacing.

The road work will take place in three stages, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

From Thursday through Oct. 9, the section between 48th and 56th streets will be closed. Then from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, the stretch between 56th Street and Cotner Boulevard will be closed. Lastly, from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, the portion between Cotner Boulevard and 70th Street will be closed.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained when possible, according to the department.

