Nikki Suesz was having trouble coming up with the perfect song to end her wedding ceremony.
Then she talked to her best friend about the dilemma and Katie Petersen had an idea.
“She said you should just play ‘In Your Eyes,' and everyone can hold up their hands.”
“In Your Eyes” is an old Peter Gabriel song that ended up on the soundtrack of a John Cusack movie in 1989.
In “Say Anything...,” the actor stands in front of his estranged girlfriend’s house hefting a boombox over his head while the love song plays.
It works.
That romantic comedy and that song from the days of big hair and big radios had staying power, and it turned into an inside joke between the two 33-year-olds who were toddlers when the movie first screened.
One will hear the song and text the other: #Airboombox!
They’ll put their hands over their heads holding imaginary boomboxes aloft.
So when Suesz asked for help coming up with music and Petersen suggested the song, the bride-to-be liked it.
Then she went one better.
She got on Facebook.
“I am in need of 26 old boomboxes/radios to use as a wedding prop. It does not need to work. Can be any size or color, just not super heavy because someone needs to be able to John Cusack it. I can’t pay you for it but I promise to send you a photo of the hilarious end result.”
Two days later, Suesz had a kitchen table covered with boomboxes, one for each guest strong enough to lift a radio bigger than a breadbox and just as obsolete.
Her marriage to Cory Drews on Oct. 12 will be small, she explained Thursday.
“We have three children and we never got around to getting married.”
Their world revolves around their kids, Suesz said. And two of them are old enough to lift a small boombox.
A photo of Cusack holding the boombox in the movie accompanied her post -- which she shared on several public sites around town -- prompting friends, family and strangers to pull boomboxes from garages and basements.
“This is AWESOME,” someone wrote, echoing the overall sentiment.
“It’s amazing she got so many in just a few days,” said Petersen, who has an important role in the wedding.
Which is this: Wait for the music to start and hold a real boombox over her head and then wait for everyone else to follow her lead.
“I hope it all works out,” she said. “It will be pretty cool if it does.”