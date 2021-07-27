WWII planes coming to Lincoln Airport in August

Lincolnites will get the chance to see and ride in World War II-era aircraft next month.

The Commemorative Air Force announced Tuesday that it is bringing its AirPower History Tour back to the Lincoln Airport Aug. 11-15. The tour was last here in July and August of 2019.

The tour includes a B-29 Superfortress, B-24 Liberator, a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman. A P-51 Mustang will also be making an appearance for part of the tour.

The event is open to the public, and attendees will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.

The tour runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, and the T-6 and PT-13 planes will be offering rides each day.

The B-29 will fly on Aug. 14 and 15 at 9 and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 will fly on those same days at 9:30 and 11 a.m.

The aircraft will be staged at the Ross Aviation ramp at 1751 W. Kearney Ave. Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children ages 10 and under.

To book rides on the aircraft in advance or to get more information about the event, go to AirPowerTour.org.