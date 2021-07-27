 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WWII planes coming to Lincoln Airport in August
0 Comments
editor's pick

WWII planes coming to Lincoln Airport in August

  • Updated
  • 0
WW II Aircraft Show, 7.31

Flight Engineer Tom Ferraro works on a B-24 bomber called "Diamond Lil" while the AirPower History Tour was in Lincoln in 2019. The tour and the plane are coming back to the Lincoln Airport in August.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Morning fog gave way to blue skies as a flight of four warbirds from the Commemorative Air Force depart Tri-Cities Airport (KTRI) on their way to Baltimore Maryland for the next stop of the 2021 AirPower History Tour. Aircraft departing included B-29 Superfortress "FIFI", P-51D Mustang "Gunfighter", AT-6 Texan, and PT-13 Stearman biplane.

31May21

Lincolnites will get the chance to see and ride in World War II-era aircraft next month.

The Commemorative Air Force announced Tuesday that it is bringing its AirPower History Tour back to the Lincoln Airport Aug. 11-15. The tour was last here in July and August of 2019.

The tour includes a B-29 Superfortress, B-24 Liberator, a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman. A P-51 Mustang will also be making an appearance for part of the tour.

The event is open to the public, and attendees will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.

The tour runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, and the T-6 and PT-13 planes will be offering rides each day.

The B-29 will fly on Aug. 14 and 15 at 9 and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 will fly on those same days at 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Tainted meat killed Nebraska WWII vet who lived through wild commando adventures

The aircraft will be staged at the Ross Aviation ramp at 1751 W. Kearney Ave. Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children ages 10 and under.

To book rides on the aircraft in advance or to get more information about the event, go to AirPowerTour.org.

The tour also will be stopping in North Platte on Aug. 17 and in Scottsbluff from Aug 20-22.

UNL professor: Marine killed in Frozen Chosin battle was starving, too
Nebraska sailor who died at Pearl Harbor will finally be buried in hometown
Papillion man who survived 50 B-24 missions in World War II dies at 101

Photos: World War II aircraft in Lincoln

A trio of rare World War II aircraft arrived at the Lincoln Municipal Airport as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour Wednesday. Take a look at pictures of the planes here.

1 of 8

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News