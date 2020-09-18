Will drive-in movie theaters make a comeback?

The West O Drive-In opened May 25, 1951 with a capacity for 450 vehicles. Admission was a reasonable 60 cents per person. On weekends, the drive-in would fill up. As time went by and TV viewing became more widespread, patronage at traditional movie theaters and the drive-ins began to decline. The Dubinsky Bros. theater chain tried promotions to encourage patronage. One ploy was changing to an admission price per vehicle regardless of the number of people in it. Not only did couples go to the drive-ins, but also groups of college students.

Noted Lincoln historian Jim McKee, who furnished many helpful details for this article, recalls that many students would head out to the drive-in with a couple of people hiding in the trunk. Once past the entrance, they were let out and sat around the car to enjoy the movie.

The huge screens at the drive-ins were like gigantic sails that caught the wind. The West O Drive-In screen suffered major wind damage in 1985, and the patronage at that time did not justify the cost of repair, so the West O Drive-In shut down permanently.

The last operating drive-in was 84th and O, which lasted until 1989, ending an era. However, recently it was announced that a couple planned to open a new drive-in movie operation near Valley, Nebraska, as a result of the pandemic. Could we see a comeback for drive-ins?