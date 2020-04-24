You are the owner of this article.
WATCH: 90 years ago today, the Sower was raised atop the Nebraska Capitol
WATCH: 90 years ago today, the Sower was raised atop the Nebraska Capitol

History Nebraska posted a video Friday of the day in 1930 that the Sower was lifted atop the Nebraska State Capitol.

"Thousands of people watched as the 7-ton, 19-foot-tall bronze statue was raised 400 feet by a derrick perched atop the tower," History Nebraska said.

It took three days to rig the statue, and only about 15 minutes to raise it.

