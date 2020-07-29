Pedal past history in Lincoln and learn about the women working for equality

Martin is a member of both History Nebraska and the Preservation Association of Lincoln, which helps promote and sponsor the tours along with the Great Plains Trails Network.

He knew about educator Louise Pound, whose brother Roscoe Pound’s home is on the tour, and he knew a little bit about Edna Barkley, a former dean of women at the University of Nebraska, and the namesake along with her husband, William, of the Barkley Center on the UNL East Campus.

But he learned more about them and about other Lincoln women, whose names and accomplishments were not familiar to him.

“The real beauty of the trip was to learn about some of those people.”

Sharon Kennedy, curator of education at the Nebraska History Museum, has organized similar tours since 2016, pairing her expertise with that of Zimmer.

They tie the tours to a current exhibit at the museum, Kennedy said.

A bike tour past the homes of Black Lincoln residents featured during a display of photographer John Johnson’s work. A tour of Russian Bottoms homes to coincide with an exhibit on immigration.

Kennedy and Zimmer planned this year’s tour by walking through the “Votes for Women” exhibit.