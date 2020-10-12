P.O. Pears: A piece of history comes tumbling down in Lincoln

Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said he remembers that while he was a student at UNL, his jazz history class would meet at the bar, which for years hosted jazz concerts weekly and was about the only place in town you could go to hear live jazz regularly.

"P.O. Pears was ingrained with the university," Ogden said. "It's been missed for a while."

The bar also was ingrained with the local music scene. In the 1990s, it came to be known as a place where many of the city's top cover bands would play.

P.O. Pears auction showcases 28 years of memories Some came for the sousaphone. Some for the neon lights. Or the street sign that held special meaning. Or the sleigh from "Dr. Zhivago."

"It's pretty sad. When I was at Lincoln High, you could go there and sit in with the Monday Night Big Band and play with some super-talented local musicians," said Austin McCleery.

"Later, I played there with a few local bands when it was Red 9. It's too bad that it's going away," said McCleery, who played drums for Cactus Hill and Eckophonic.

Red 9, which opened the same year P.O. Pears closed, held outdoor concerts in the space where the sand volleyball courts used to be. It closed in 2014, and the building has been mostly empty ever since.

Ogden said that while it's sad to see the end of an era with the building being torn down, it's part of an ongoing evolution "as downtown becomes more of a neighborhood."