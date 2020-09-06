Omaha Indian Reservation to celebrate start of hospital restoration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Omaha Indian Reservation historic hospital built by America's first Native doctor will celebrate the start of its restoration Saturday.

The ceremony will be 10-11 a.m. at the museum, 505 Matthewson St., in Walthill.

Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte was the daughter of Omaha Chief Joseph LaFlesche (Iron Eye) and Mary Gale (One Woman) and became America's first Native doctor after graduating from the Woman's Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1889.

Picotte returned to the Omaha Reservation after graduating and spent her time providing medical care to tribal members. In 1913, Picotte raised $8,000 for her lifelong dream of building a hospital to serve the Omaha Tribe.

The hospital served patients until the 1940s and has since served as a historical museum. The museum is one of the 22 National Historic Landmarks in Nebraska.

The restoration is at its second stage of a three-part project, which will create a community center for the Village of Walthill and the Omaha Reservation. The restoration project is being funded by a grant from the Shakopee Foundation in Minnesota and a USDA Rural Development Grant.