Omaha Indian Reservation celebrate start of hospital restoration
Omaha Indian Reservation celebrate start of hospital restoration

  • Updated
Walthill hospital

The restoration of this historic hospital in Walthill is at its second stage of a three-phase project and will create a community center for the Village of Walthill and the Omaha Reservation.

 Courtesy photo

The Omaha Indian Reservation hospital built by America's first Native doctor celebrated the start of its restoration Saturday in Walthill.

Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte was the daughter of Omaha Chief Joseph LaFlesche (Iron Eye) and Mary Gale (One Woman) and became America's first Native doctor after graduating from the Woman's Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1889.

Picotte returned to the Omaha Reservation after graduating and spent her time providing medical care to tribal members. In 1913, Picotte raised $8,000 for her lifelong dream of building a hospital to serve the Omaha Tribe.

The hospital served patients until the 1940s and has since been a historical museum. It is one of the 22 National Historic Landmarks in Nebraska.

The restoration is at its second stage of a three-phase project, which will create a community center for the Village of Walthill and the Omaha Reservation. The restoration project is being funded by a grant from the Shakopee Foundation in Minnesota and a USDA Rural Development Grant.

The final stage of the project will start in 2022 and will restore the interior of the center to include a wellness/medical clinic, museum and a space for Native arts and culture. A community garden will be built for medicinal plants and outdoor activities.

A fundraising campaign is being organized for 2021 to raise money for the final stage of the project.

For more information, contact Gary Bowen at gbowen@bvh.com or visit drsusancenter.org.

