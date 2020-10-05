Nebraska Capitol was inspiration for Walter Reed Medical Center

Editor's note: This article was originally published in the 2015 Journal Star.
You've done it before: stood at the base of Lincoln's tallest building, craned your neck backward and stared.
Soaked in the view. Snapped a mental picture, the sunlight's glare kissing the tower's gold dome and cutting vertically down its limestone façade.
FDR stood here, too.
Nebraska had just spent $9.8 million — $169 million in today's dollars — erecting the 400-foot Nebraska State Capitol, topping it off in 1932 during the depths of the Great Depression.
The president's visit four years later "was the first time since the Capitol was built that its front flight of steps, the plaza below and the one-story terrace … was ever covered with humanity, and it was a grand sight," the Sunday Journal and Star reported a day later on Oct. 11, 1936.
The police chief estimated the crowd at 40,000.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt greeted them from a podium on the north side of K Street.
"I have seen — in fact all of the people of America have seen — photographs and illustrations of this wonderful Capitol building," he told the crowd. "Every one of them ought to come here to see it in the light — a great and worthy structure, worthy of a great state."
Roosevelt didn't take a selfie. There was no presidential Instagram account.
But his unfiltered view stayed with him: A year later, when Congress OK'd funding for a new naval hospital near Washington, D.C., the president grabbed a piece of White House stationery and sketched a familiar shape.
* * *
Somehow, Ray Schmidt never noticed the similarity.
A retired Navy captain, cryptologist and historian, Schmidt lived and worked around the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for more than 50 years after moving there from Nebraska in 1959, with a brief stop in Rhode Island.
It took him until the '80s to connect Nebraska's iconic state Capitol with its daughter, the hospital tower now home to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
"When you’re working, how often do you look at the architecture in your hometown?" Schmidt asked in 2015. "It just never came up."
When he read it in the military newspaper, "I was amazed," he said. "No one in Nebraska ever mentioned that it was the inspiration, and I think it’s probably generally unknown."
Amateur statehouse historians often point to Louisiana's 450-foot tower as the Nebraska Capitol's closest relative.
Those buildings were completed the same year, 1932, although work on the Nebraska Capitol had been underway eight years before ground was broken in Baton Rouge. Architects in Louisiana used Nebraska's tower — the nation's first skyscraper state capitol — as a model.
Glance at pictures of the two, and you'll notice shared DNA: the Art Deco style, the cupolas, the limestone façades.
The Bethesda tower is a chip off the block, too, although less ornate than the Nebraska Capitol.
"The Nebraska Capitol, I think, outshines it in terms of aesthetic appeal," Schmidt says.
Maybe that's fitting, given the simple outline Roosevelt scribbled in 1937.
When Congress set aside money for the hospital that year, the president "knew exactly what he wanted," Schmidt wrote in a 2009 article for the National Archives' Prologue magazine.
FDR's initial design — a line sketch showing a doorway, a two-story base and a 15-story tower — already exceeded D.C.'s 130-foot height limit.
"When revised plans later that fall showed a four-story base and a tower 250 feet or 23 stories high, opponents envisioned an architectural nightmare, especially if it rested on top of the hill at 23rd and E streets where the existing Naval Hospital stood," Schmidt wrote.
So Roosevelt moved it.
Some 80 sites were proposed, Schmidt wrote.
"Instead, in July of 1938, FDR motored to a bucolic setting along Rockville Pike in the then-small village of Bethesda, Maryland — several miles north of the district and directly across the road from the new National Institutes of Health.
"The presidential car paused on a grassy knoll west of dense woodlands. FDR reached over the side of his open touring car and touched the ground with his cane, announcing, 'We will build it here.'"
* * *
Before he moved from Bethesda to Tennessee in 2013, Schmidt would drive past the old hospital a few times each month.
In 1962, he left his pregnant wife with a nurse in the hospital's lobby while he raced outside to park their car. Their son was born before Schmidt got back.
Years later, Schmidt himself saw doctors there: for annual physicals, physical therapy and eye surgery.
His yearslong research project on the hospital and its Lincoln kin started in 2005. He dug into file cabinets at the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery's archive office, scrolled through microfilm in the Lincoln Journal Star library and consulted with archivists at the Capitol and at Roosevelt's library in Hyde Park, New York. His brother visited the Nebraska State Historical Society and spoke with Capitol administrator Bob Ripley and local historian Jim McKee.
Schmidt had other research projects going on, too, including a biography of an admiral who invented the Navy Cipher Box, used to handle secret messages during and after World War I.
"It was never just one thing at a time," Schmidt said.
In the early 2000s, he reviewed National Archives records on possible Nazi War criminals, declassifying them for public consumption.
Before that, he led the Navy's records declassification program, ran a museum dedicated to naval cryptology and oversaw the exchange of coded messages in Florida as a communications officer following the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Digging through records and photos of the Nebraska Capitol, "I began to appreciate the beauty of it," he said.
As a junior at DeWitt High School, Schmidt had toured the Capitol and "played legislator for a couple of hours" with fellow students. They drew up a bill, passed it and signed it.
As a young man, he spent four years studying history at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. The Capitol was blocks away, he said, but "it was just there."
"You know, when you're young, you don't appreciate what you've got in front of you," Schmidt said.
"I began to realize what a prize Nebraskans have."
