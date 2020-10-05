Nebraska Capitol was inspiration for Walter Reed Medical Center

Editor's note: This article was originally published in the 2015 Journal Star.

You've done it before: stood at the base of Lincoln's tallest building, craned your neck backward and stared.

Soaked in the view. Snapped a mental picture, the sunlight's glare kissing the tower's gold dome and cutting vertically down its limestone façade.

FDR stood here, too.

Nebraska had just spent $9.8 million — $169 million in today's dollars — erecting the 400-foot Nebraska State Capitol, topping it off in 1932 during the depths of the Great Depression.

The president's visit four years later "was the first time since the Capitol was built that its front flight of steps, the plaza below and the one-story terrace … was ever covered with humanity, and it was a grand sight," the Sunday Journal and Star reported a day later on Oct. 11, 1936.

The police chief estimated the crowd at 40,000.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt greeted them from a podium on the north side of K Street.