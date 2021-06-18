 Skip to main content
Marker to share history of Lincoln's Bowling Lake
Bowling Lake Sunset, 8.15

The sun sets over Bowling Lake on Aug. 15, 2019.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

A state historical marker will provide visitors insight into why Bowling Lake has its name.

The History Nebraska marker will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the lake near Northwest 48th and West Cuming streets, next to Arnold Elementary School.

The lake is named for Capt. Russell Bowling, a B-47 bomber pilot whose plane crashed in England during a deployment from the Lincoln Air Force Base in 1956. The marker also notes the Air Force veterans who helped to build the lake located near the former air base in 1958. 

The project to add the marker included the Lincoln Airport Authority, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department and Lincoln Air Force Base Legacy Project.

