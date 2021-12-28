Lincoln man remembers: 'I was the first guy that ever got shot by Starkweather'

It wouldn’t define him, but it would give him something to talk about — because people would never stop talking about Starkweather and Fugate, even decades after he was executed and she was imprisoned and later paroled.

He watched book after book get published about the murders and their aftermath. And he read them.

“I thought, ‘They don’t have the whole story.’”

He tried telling it publicly only once, when an Omaha TV station announced it was interviewing the latest Starkweather author. Wendling left messages but never heard back.

Earlier this month, the retired manager of Burden's Surplus Center posted a short account on his Facebook page about that day 70 years ago, when Charlie Starkweather pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger.

He knows nobody can corroborate it. They’re all gone now. His parents, the police officers. He recently tried to find his old friend, Bobby Starkweather, to see what he remembered. He came up empty.

But he’s not worried. He remembers feeling the pain and seeing the blood.