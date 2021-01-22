Lincoln experts collaborate to bring historical nuggets to light

Research tools

The two turn to several sources to discover interesting nuggets. Their first stop is often their collection of city directories – predecessors to phone books that list businesses by category, have an alphabetical resident section with head of household and sometimes occupations, and an address key (which was added after 1890). Even race was listed until about 1924, Zimmer shared.

The entire collection, dating from 1872 to the 1995, was originally McKee’s, but a few years back he gave a good share to Zimmer because he feared his attic floor would collapse from the load. As a qualified city intern, Zimmer also has access to additional information through the Planning Department, like building permits dating back to 1904, and deeds.

Another valuable research tool is old newspapers, which can be perused online through newspapers.com or Chronicling America, a resource with digitized newspaper pages from 1789-1963 and U.S. Newspaper Directory of American newspapers published since 1690. McKee served on a committee that made recommendations to the Library of Congress as to which Nebraska papers to include based on their age and content.