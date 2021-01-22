Lincoln experts collaborate to bring historical nuggets to light

As a child, Ed Zimmer could amuse himself for a long time with a tangle of string. In adulthood, he found satisfaction searching through multiple resources to find answers about the past.
Longtime friend Jim McKee got hooked on history while completing a Cub Scout project on his Lincoln ancestors in the early 1950s. A wooden cigar box that his grandfather passed down contained photos from the Havelock neighborhood, where his great-grandfather was the first postmaster. Years later, McKee would co-write a book with Zimmer titled “Havelock: A Photo History and Walking Tour.”
As children, both men spent a considerable amount of time at their local branch libraries.
“I was a bookie,” McKee said. He frequented the Bethany branch library, which was formerly located in the historic First State Bank building (now Gratitude Café at 1551 N. Cotner Blvd.). He couldn’t help but add the historic significance of the building and its current use.
Zimmer, 10 years McKee’s junior, often headed on foot to a branch library located just four blocks from his home near 27th and Ames streets in Omaha. He recalls spending many hours under the “reading tree” that was stationed between his house and the library.
Years later, Zimmer continued his studious escapades as he spent 11 years in Boston working toward his PhD in American Studies and becoming an architectural historian.
Without a bike until around age 12, Zimmer remembers exploring Omaha neighborhoods pedestrian-style and being drawn to structures with stained glass windows. When venturing downtown on the No. 8 bus, he liked to visit Aquila Court on Howard Street, which had a water feature and artist studios housed within.
Built in 1923, the U-shaped building with an interior courtyard also touted what resembled an Italian formal garden. In 1974, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. “So I had some degree of architectural sensitivity,” Zimmer shared.
Since the 1950s, McKee has collected photographs, which now number in the tens of thousands and include the State Fair, Gateway Bank, Havelock and more. Most were given to him, sometimes by people who read his Moments and Memories column in the Lincoln Journal Star. McKee has penned more than 1,400 of the columns over the years.
“I often get thanked for those articles,” quipped Zimmer, who is sometimes mistaken for McKee because of their common area of expertise.
Working together since 1985
Zimmer’s and McKee’s paths first crossed in 1985, shortly after Zimmer returned to Nebraska from Boston with his family to take a job as historic preservation planner with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Department. He retired from that position last April. While in that role, he served as a resource to the Historic Preservation Commission, the Nebraska Capital Environs Commission and Urban Design Committee.
McKee, a member of the Historic Preservation Commission, looked to Zimmer for guidance. “He was the yeast,” McKee explained. Zimmer would take a question and research it, and bring the history of a property and a recommendation to the commission.
Both men developed a knack for gathering information on local buildings and are known as leading authorities on Lincoln/Lancaster County, hosting historic tours and authoring numerous resources. McKee has also been active with the Preservation Association of Lincoln, pulling together a series of talks called “Compleat History of Lincoln.”
During the 1990s, Zimmer got the honor of narrating Lincoln Star Tran Holiday Lights tours for about five years. Ironically, originally Transit Manager Larry Worth asked Zimmer if McKee would be interested. At its height, two dozen buses traveled through local neighborhoods while Zimmer shared little-known historical facts.
The pair have collaborated on tours and books, and often consult each other when fielding questions from the public. Recognizing that they sometimes get duplicate inquiries, they bounce them off each other and share their resources. They’ve tracked down owners of a downtown cigar store, grandparents’ homes and even why a painting might have the name of a local music store on the back.
“Usually I ask the question, and Ed gives the answer,” McKee explained. Well, maybe not quite, but McKee does rely on Zimmer to confirm the accuracy of his answers.
Research tools
The two turn to several sources to discover interesting nuggets. Their first stop is often their collection of city directories – predecessors to phone books that list businesses by category, have an alphabetical resident section with head of household and sometimes occupations, and an address key (which was added after 1890). Even race was listed until about 1924, Zimmer shared.
The entire collection, dating from 1872 to the 1995, was originally McKee’s, but a few years back he gave a good share to Zimmer because he feared his attic floor would collapse from the load. As a qualified city intern, Zimmer also has access to additional information through the Planning Department, like building permits dating back to 1904, and deeds.
Another valuable research tool is old newspapers, which can be perused online through newspapers.com or Chronicling America, a resource with digitized newspaper pages from 1789-1963 and U.S. Newspaper Directory of American newspapers published since 1690. McKee served on a committee that made recommendations to the Library of Congress as to which Nebraska papers to include based on their age and content.
“Once we have names, we may turn to the Census to see where someone grew up or lived before they moved to Lincoln and their occupation,” Zimmer explained. Census information gives a more complete picture of the entire family. “You are kind of standing at the front doors, looking at the census,” he shared.
Plat maps provide geographical and biographical information and a snapshot of a community at a certain time. Landowners’ names can point Zimmer and McKee to deeds and other land records. They can also show how plots were divided and when dwellings were constructed.
Zimmer has been invited on several occasions to give talks to third-grade classes about Lincoln’s original 1867 plat, which showed a future site for a capital and university campus, and extra wide right-of-ways leading up to downtown’s “super blocks,” providing views of the capital. From historical documents and a collection of photographs by Lincoln native John Johnson, Zimmer has gleaned a look into the lives of Lincoln’s African American community between 1910 and 1925.
He’s also gained a vast knowledge of Nebraska architects through his decades in historic preservation, including Chicago architect Paul V. Hyland. Zimmer even gave the architect’s elderly grandchildren a private tour of the architect’s four Lincoln contributions a few years back when they came to town.
More recently, he’s been compiling an electronic resource called Place Makers of Nebraska: The Architects in tandem with David Murphy, Senior Research Architect Emeritus, Nebraska State Historical Society.
35-year bond continues
Even though Zimmer and McKee no longer see each other at Historic Preservation Commission meetings, their 35-years-plus bond continues. Both are still producing valuable historic resources, too.
At 80, McKee recently wrapped up an 88-page photographic compilation about Lincoln’s trolley system called “The Trolley Car Era in Lincoln: Streetcars in Nebraska’s Capital City, 1883-1945.” He also still operates J & L Lee Co., a publisher of regional history books, as well as The Coinery, a coin and bullion shop he started in 1963.
Zimmer is working on Volume 3 of his Near South Neighborhood tour series that will include two one-mile walking tours. It should be out by May in time for the Near South’s Historic Tour of Homes, slated for Mother’s Day.
LINCOLN BUILDINGS THAT HAVE MADE HISTORY