Jim McKee: You can make a timeline from the State Fair to the cheese frenchee

As strange as it might at first seem, it is possible to draw a timeline from the Nebraska State Fair to the cheese frenchee and the Eatery on South 48th Street.

At the age of 17, just after graduating from Bethany High School, Larry Price determined to build on his then five-year-old experience of operating a Nehi soda pop stand at 27th and O streets. Just as he learned that he would not be able to rent a food stand at the state fair, a chance cancellation occurred.

Borrowing a cookie sheet and spatula from his mother he combined the pan with a gasoline burner to make a sort of stove on which he created what he called the Topper hamburger, untoppable by any other burger. Everything at his stand sold for a nickel, though fairgoers were used to picnicking, making early years difficult to establish a profit.

In 1949 Price bought an old filling station on the southwest corner of 66th Street and Cotner Boulevard, and the year-round Topper drive-in was born. Six years later Price joined Jim King, and a new building and drive-thru was built on the site and the Topper became King’s Drive In.