Jim McKee: Why are there 2 Bethanys?

How is it that the smallest, in terms of population, of the three holy suburbs -- College View, University Place and Bethany -- had two different business districts a half-mile apart, even two concurrent street railway systems?

All three college villages were self-sufficient with city governments, education systems through high school, banks, and post offices. Bethany alone sought annexation before it was even logistically possible and is also alone in not retaining its university.

Joseph Z. Briscoe was born in 1838 in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. He immigrated with his family to Omaha where his sister would marry local banker Samuel Cotner. Briscoe had graduated from the Pittsburgh Merchant’s College and, at 16, taught briefly in Maryland. Arriving in Lincoln in the 1870s, he became a merchant, selling shoes first at 1043 O St. and was elected to the city council in 1887. In 1886, still living at 17th and Locust in Lincoln, Briscoe headed a group which acquired the 321-acre Hawley farm about four miles northeast of the capital city. There the group platted the city of Bethany Heights, named for the suburb of Jerusalem, an “education center of the Jews.”