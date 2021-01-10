Jim McKee: United Rent-Alls was a Lincoln original

Over the decades there have been a number of old Lincoln-established businesses that have grown, become regionally if not nationally prominent and have sold out, failed, completely restructured or disappeared.
Dobson Brothers Construction was “taken over.” Commonwealth “sold three corporate subdivision,” and in 1987 David Olson, president of Olson Construction, which was established in 1883, announced the closing of its building division in Lincoln. Brandeis, Gold’s, Miller & Paine, Hardy’s Furniture, Cliffs Notes and Roberts Dairy all sold their Lincoln-based operations to firms outside of Nebraska.
Some businesses just seemed to expand themselves out of the Lincoln market with firms like Russell Stover Candy Company and Meadow Gold Dairy moving to larger cities. One business which grew successfully in Lincoln but then simply disappeared was United Rent-Alls, which many Lincolnites didn’t even realize originated in Lincoln.
In the mid-1950s Edgar B. “Bud” Smith was a bookkeeper for the Star Printing Company, publisher of the Lincoln Star newspaper, while Dwight R. Patton was listed as a fireman for the C.B.&Q. Railroad. Patton then founded United Rent-Alls in 1948-49 and the following year was listed as both residing and in business at 518 N. 56th St., a purely residential address.
Smith’s wife Dorothy was noted as vice president of the firm while in separate sections, and without explanation, one listing showed Edgar Smith as corporation president while another has D. R. Patton as president all at 518 N. 56th St..
By 1955 things appeared to be clearer with United Rent-Alls in business in a new stone building at 2627 N. 27th St. with D. R. Patton as president, Dan H. Patton as corporate secretary-treasurer and Edgar B. Smith as vice president. Under an ad for “rentals” United Rent-Alls is shown at 230 S. 19th St. with the name Chester C. Acher indicating the parent company on 27th Street was the office of a totally franchise operation with retail rentals conducted by Acher on South 19th Street. The following year a national advertisement offers rental franchises available with a minimum investment of $7,500 and claimed there were then over 100 stores in operation in the U.S.
Although the corporate structure is never quite explained, in 1960 the Lincoln City Directory shows Edgar Smith as president but interestingly also lists both he and Dwight Patton as vice presidents with Acher’s Lincoln franchise now in a new, purpose-build location at 710 N. 48th St. on Lincoln’s “Miracle Mile.”
A 1961 advertisement shows them renting “campers. no motel bills, no restaurant bills, sleeps six ... we rent most everything from tractors to teacups.” Also, in the 1960s a newspaper article showed Bud Smith’s son Ronald Fredric Smith, a licensed pilot, had joined the firm and his position included flying around the country checking on franchisee’s stores. Four years later an ad for franchise operators notes United Rent-Alls then had “400 locations nationwide.” Two catch phrases were also added, calling United Rent-Alls “the nation’s neighbor” and “look for Mr. Dood-It in the Yellow Pages.”
By the 1960s ads soliciting franchise locations said $8,000 to 10,000 was now required to buy a franchise, individuals had to maintain good personal credit ratings and undergo a one-week training session in Lincoln. Franchises then existed in most states with two in the Virgin Islands. The firm also announced the establishment of a division called United Jet Wash which rented/leased car wash equipment.
In 1968 Bud Smith, then a member of the International Franchise Association, announced they were opening 50 to 60 stores a year and had stores in all 50 states plus Canada, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Sweden, Formosa, South Africa, and other countries. In Lincoln, the headquarters had over 40 employees, three pilots and “circulated ... over $1 million a year through Lincoln.”
On March 30, 1969, the Lincoln Star ran a story which stated that between 1960 and 1969, 36 major Lincoln businesses had been involved in a corporate merger of some sort and that “United Rent-Alls had been purchased by International Industries, California.” That firm was then bought by IHOP Corporation which operated 464 House of Pancake restaurants which in turn was owned by “a Swiss holding company,”
Bud’s son Ron and his wife Nancy established Interiors Diversified which, while Ron became a real estate broker, was operated by Nancy until her death in April of 2020. Today the Lincoln headquarters building is empty and there are virtually no remnants of United Rent-Alls extant. The closest firm listed is spelled and punctuated differently as United Rentals and has no connection to the former Lincoln-based firm.
