Jim McKee: United Rent-Alls was a Lincoln original

By the 1960s ads soliciting franchise locations said $8,000 to 10,000 was now required to buy a franchise, individuals had to maintain good personal credit ratings and undergo a one-week training session in Lincoln. Franchises then existed in most states with two in the Virgin Islands. The firm also announced the establishment of a division called United Jet Wash which rented/leased car wash equipment.

In 1968 Bud Smith, then a member of the International Franchise Association, announced they were opening 50 to 60 stores a year and had stores in all 50 states plus Canada, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Sweden, Formosa, South Africa, and other countries. In Lincoln, the headquarters had over 40 employees, three pilots and “circulated ... over $1 million a year through Lincoln.”

On March 30, 1969, the Lincoln Star ran a story which stated that between 1960 and 1969, 36 major Lincoln businesses had been involved in a corporate merger of some sort and that “United Rent-Alls had been purchased by International Industries, California.” That firm was then bought by IHOP Corporation which operated 464 House of Pancake restaurants which in turn was owned by “a Swiss holding company,”