Jim McKee: Unique Omaha hotel has unique history

If you’ve ever left Omaha’s Old Market area and headed to Lincoln, you may have headed west on Howard Street to connect with I-480 to merge with I-80. As you reach 17th Street, the one-way street system leads you left on a diagonal to the southwest where, on your right, is Omaha’s unique Flatiron Hotel. Like any street that deviates from Omaha’s original grid system, the street and location itself have an interesting story to tell.

The sole diagonal street in downtown Omaha came about before the area was even platted, when one of the city’s earliest settlers, Harrison Johnson, created a path as the shortest distance, a direct line, from Omaha City to his cottonwood log home on his farm, which would today be roughly bounded by 20th, 27th, Farnam and Leavenworth streets not far from James W. Woolworth’s land.

The shortcut slowly developed and, worn by use, became a county road, escaping several attempts to realign it in an east/west configuration through the years. On early Omaha maps there was a convent, perhaps the Sisters of Mercy, north of what became known as St. Mary’s Avenue, the old diagonal shortcut.