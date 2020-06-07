Jim McKee: Uehling and its round barn

If you get off the Interstate and travel Nebraska’s back roads, particularly in the southeast quadrant of the state, you will occasionally spot one of the state’s 20 or so round barns.
A couple are not even far from Lincoln and a few are so notable and well preserved that they are on the National Register of Historic Places. Most of what are called round barns are not truly round but have five or more sides and thus appear to be round, and most were constructed from 1900 to 1920.
If you look at the positive and negative reasons for eschewing rectangular barns it appears the negatives far outnumber the positives. They are expensive to construct and maintain and while the buildings are relatively wind resistant, they offer no wind shelter for livestock left outside.
Theodore Uehling immigrated to the United States in 1847 and settled in Watertown, Wisconsin. In May of 1860 he left Wisconsin with $150 in cash, two yoke of oxen and a wagon, finally arriving in Omaha on July 2. From Omaha he headed to the edge of Washington County, which became part of Dodge County, and then began acquiring land. The area around him initially proved so little settled that it was necessary to travel “to Omaha for the necessities of life.”
With the arrival of the Union Pacific Railroad, Uehling acquired more land, ultimately, depending on the historic source, totaling between 900 and 1,000 acres. In 1891 Theodore was elected education supervisor for Logan Township and brought about a dozen families into contact with the outside world by building a private telegraph line.
National railroad builder James Hill came to Dodge County in 1904-05, partially to talk with Uehling about Hill’s plans for his Great Northern Railroad and his desire to build a connection to the Union Pacific and ultimately perfect a connection from Minnesota to the Pacific Ocean. Partially using this connection, Uehling acquired an 80 acre tract through his Uehling Townsite Company which set aside 68 acres for the town site company with the balance for the railroad’s use as siding and depot grounds.
In 1905 the city of Uehling was platted by the town site company on the east side of Logan Creek with three lots reserved at Fifth and Main streets on which Theodore first erected a store building which later became the site of the Uehling State Bank. The following year the city was incorporated, the railroad arrived, a one-day land auction was held in August selling 62 lots, R. S. Honey’s Uehling Press was established, a 17-room hotel was completed and a U. S. Post Office opened with Fred Uehling named it’s first postmaster.
When the Standard Beet Sugar Company relocated from nearby Ames, Nebraska, to Scottsbluff, some of its houses and buildings were moved to Uehling. Although a local history published in 1920 claimed “Uehling now has a population of about 400,” the official U. S. census stated its peak population occurred in 1930 with 295 citizens.
Theodore Uehling’s son Frank Theodore was born in his parents' home, Oct. 26, 1877. After attending “two sessions of the State Agriculture College” in Lincoln he managed the family farm for five years, then purchased it. Known as Oak Hill Stock Farm, Frank doubled its size to 320 acres then became the township treasurer, secretary of the Farmer’s Co-op and member of the local school board.
Frank’s decision in 1918 made him and the farm more visible and known statewide when he decided to build a new barn. Local carpenter Edwin Edelman was hired to build the structure, which probably had no true architectural plans but may have been based on an Illinois barn design.
The barn, though described as round, was actually an octagon, 30 feet per side with a height of 70 feet and termed Centric in design. The balloon-framed barn was built from Minnesota white pine and local lumber that was cut by a sawmill erected just for the job at the site. The ground level’s exterior was then covered with a brick-design metal sheeting. At the center was an interior 18-foot diameter wooden silo.
The round barn, which sits on the east side of Highway 77 at about First Street, on the north side of the village of Uehling, has become a defining presence for the community. Restored in 1971, the barn, now often referred to as the Orville Uehling Round Barn, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985 and was sold by the Uehling family in 2001.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions.
