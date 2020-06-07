Jim McKee: Uehling and its round barn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you get off the Interstate and travel Nebraska’s back roads, particularly in the southeast quadrant of the state, you will occasionally spot one of the state’s 20 or so round barns.

A couple are not even far from Lincoln and a few are so notable and well preserved that they are on the National Register of Historic Places. Most of what are called round barns are not truly round but have five or more sides and thus appear to be round, and most were constructed from 1900 to 1920.

If you look at the positive and negative reasons for eschewing rectangular barns it appears the negatives far outnumber the positives. They are expensive to construct and maintain and while the buildings are relatively wind resistant, they offer no wind shelter for livestock left outside.

Theodore Uehling immigrated to the United States in 1847 and settled in Watertown, Wisconsin. In May of 1860 he left Wisconsin with $150 in cash, two yoke of oxen and a wagon, finally arriving in Omaha on July 2. From Omaha he headed to the edge of Washington County, which became part of Dodge County, and then began acquiring land. The area around him initially proved so little settled that it was necessary to travel “to Omaha for the necessities of life.”