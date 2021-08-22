Jim McKee: Trixie's and its neighbors in downtown Lincoln history

The school was successful and about 1900, with a faculty of 16 and 500 students, built an adjacent dormitory/apartment to the south. Although seemingly still successful, the recession of 1907 caused it to fail while Howell disappeared from Lincoln. The main conservatory building was razed in the late 1940s and replaced with a one-story building which housed KLIN radio, Ned Domino’s Restaurant and other ventures through the years, but the old annex remained, becoming apartments until the late days of the 20th century when it too was torn down for parking.

The lots on the northeast corner of 13th and K streets and north to the alley where the Lincoln Music Conservatory’s annex sat were originally dotted with single-family dwellings, several of which were razed after the Lutheran church sold their unused lots, and by 1917 the corner had become J. W. Moore’s Grocery and a year later Moore & Peckham Grocery. By 1930 the tile and brick building had become Mueller’s Grocery and in 1940 was Schnieber Grocery.

Leonard J. Stransky was born in 1911 in the “Russian bottoms at 8th and B streets.” At the age of 16 he was working at one of the Freadrich Brothers' grocery stores and at 18 became a full time employee. At some point Leonard became known at Trixie, which originated from his pet dog “Trix.”