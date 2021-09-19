Jim McKee: The story of a ghost zoo in Loup City

In many of Nebraska’s small towns a single event like a U.S. presidential whistle stop speech may be the biggest newsworthy story in its history.

Loup City is an example of that kind of national prominence when, on June 14, Flag Day, in 1934, Ella “Mother” Bloor, an outsider and member of the American Communist Party, arrived after workers at the poultry division of the Fairmont creamery there threatened to strike for higher wages.

“Mother” Bloor joined the demonstration on the Sherman County Courthouse steps and participated in a march, earning her great publicity and a 30-day jail sentence. Loup City however was the site of a far more positive and long-lasting organization, though memories of it are quickly fading.

Sherman County was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 1871, organized in 1873, and that April, Loup City was declared the county seat, and, on August 26, the post office opened.

Loup City was named for the Wolf/Skidi band of the Pawnee with Loup being the French translation for wolf. The Omaha & Republican Valley Railroad, a branch of the Union Pacific, arrived in May of 1886, and the following month the telegraph was completed with the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad arriving in 1887.