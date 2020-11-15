Jim McKee: The rise of Sumner Street in Lincoln

About 1922 Moore bought out William Vidlock’s meat department allowing him to move to the new local franchise of the Piggly Wiggly Store at 1649 S. 25th St., the northwest corner of 25th and Sumner. Next door, at 1647 S. 25th St., August Rosenow opened a barber shop. The ownership of the area’s stores changed and just to the north Ernst Herminghaus, who would change Lincoln’s landscape through the design of Pioneer’s Park and capitol building plantings, lived at 1645 S. 25th St.

Changes of ownership of the businesses continued hrough the years, and in 1942 the grocery store at 1649 S. 25th was owned by Merle Karnopp, who lived in the apartment above the store. Within a few years Karnopp had become Lancaster County’s deputy sheriff and later sheriff. 1942 also saw two new businesses, Lydia Lee’s Beauty Salon at 2521 Sumner and, more interestingly, Weaver’s Potato Chip Company at 1645 S. 25th St.

Dr. Clarence Emerson also built a clinic on the southeast corner of 24th and Sumner which housed his practice and that of dentist Merritt Pedersen and was known as the first doctor’s office to leave downtown Lincoln. The Grahams also left their downtown location and, with an addition to their house on the southwest corner of the same intersection, became what amounted to a large clinic or virtually a hospital.